Jgran New Media collaborates with Google Cloud to launch a 3 day Hackathon

Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud for an innovative AI-themed hackathon, #HackTheFuture: Marathon of the Minds. With the objective of implementing generative AI tools and learnings to solve business goals, this one-of-a-kind association will help develop cutting-edge solutions for real-world business challenges.
#HackTheFuture, a three-day event scheduled from December 6–8, 2023, will be hosted at Jagran New Media's corporate headquarters in Noida. The hackathon will see participation from IIT Kanpur. 10 students selected from the institution along with JNM employees will compete to build a generative AI tool that will help solve various business goals at the organizational level. The broad topics covered during this hackathon will range from content monetization, creation, engagement, and optimization. There will be 10 teams competing with each other, with 7 participants in each team, including a participant from IIT Kanpur.
All participating students from IIT Kanpur will get a cash prize of ₹50,000 and some exclusive goodies. Additionally, the top-performing teams will receive attractive rewards, and certificates of excellence as a token of appreciation.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to witness how this extraordinary hackathon unfolds as it signifies our commitment to drive innovation and foster new talent in the field of AI and media. Artificial intelligence is not just the future, it is very much the present, and serves as the cornerstone of progress. By combining our strengths with Google Cloud and the brilliant minds at IIT Kanpur, we aim to steer the publishing industry toward a brighter and smarter future."
Prof. Shalabh - dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Kanpur, "At IIT Kanpur, we recognize the importance of students having the chance to apply their knowledge in practical settings, collaborate with industry professionals, and contribute to tangible change. We’re happy that our students have been selected for “#HacktheFuture” Hackathon being planned by Jagran New Media and Google Cloud as this experiential learning is invaluable for our students and will better equip them to become the problem solvers, innovators, and thought leaders of the future."
The 3-Day long Hackathon will not only allow participants to create a gen AI tool, but also learn about the power of AI, generative AI, its tools, as well as give access to a sandbox to develop gen AI applications on Google Cloud. There will be workshops, and designated sessions for participants to interact with AI experts from Google Cloud and a lot more.
#HackTheFuture: Marathon of the Minds is designed to offer a comprehensive experience of enjoyment and learning, creating an environment where employees of Jagran New Media and students from IIT Kanpur can collaborate, innovate, and develop out-of-the-box business solutions.
(We got this information in a press release.)