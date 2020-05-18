Jio Says Thank You to other telecom providers

These are not our typical frontline warriors as you may call them, but there are literally doing everything, day in day out to keep the nation running. With the lockdown in place, people are heavily reliant on network/data to keep them going. Be it for work, leisure, or staying connected with families across the globe. More importantly, doctors, medical staff, nurses, the police force, and all other authorities are using the network to keep communication seamless. The World has never seen this kind of a network alive in the midst of a pandemic. A network that keeps the World going.