Jio Says Thank You to other telecom providers

Jio acknowledged with a short, sweet message to the other service providers – Airtel & Vodafone, Idea and BSNL
It’s not every day we see brands acknowledging their competition. Jio went ahead and did just that with a short, sweet message to the other service providers – Airtel & Vodafone, Idea and BSNL. Not directly just to the brand but to every person who has been fighting hard to keep the nation connected.
These are not our typical frontline warriors as you may call them, but there are literally doing everything, day in day out to keep the nation running. With the lockdown in place, people are heavily reliant on network/data to keep them going. Be it for work, leisure, or staying connected with families across the globe. More importantly, doctors, medical staff, nurses, the police force, and all other authorities are using the network to keep communication seamless. The World has never seen this kind of a network alive in the midst of a pandemic. A network that keeps the World going.
Thank you is the least we people can say to each and every person who keeps this network alive.
