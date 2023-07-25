JioCinema brings back Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with MRF as the Title Sponsor

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan will offer viewers gift coupons for every correct answer and a chance to win free tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup during every ODI and T20 match of the tour. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win free tickets.