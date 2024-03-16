JioCinema launches content series for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' movie

Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her audacious batting and unwavering determination on the field, embodies the same spirit as Usha. The interview series explores the qualities Jemimah shares with Usha and what aspects of Usha's character inspire her most. Jemimah's journey from a multi-sport athlete excelling in both cricket and hockey to becoming a cricket star, Jemimah's father role as her first coach and mentor and the secrets to Jemimah's early success, including starting with a season ball at the young age of four and her path to being selected for the U-19 state team at just 13.