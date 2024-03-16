JioCinema launches content series for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' movie

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
JioCinema collaborates with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma to explore a series that delves into their similarities with Indian freedom fighter Usha.
JioCinema, a sports streaming destination has created a content series for Ae Watan Mere Watan movie featuring Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi which is set to release on 21st March on Amazon Prime.
Witnessing the spirit of fearlessness and resilience both on and off the field, this collaboration explores the inspiring journeys of two young cricketers, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, and their connection to the legendary Indian freedom fighter Usha.
Usha, played by Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan, is a real-life hero who defied the odds during India's fight for independence in 1942. A young woman with an unwavering spirit, Usha established an underground radio station to rally for freedom, igniting a thrilling chase with the British authorities.
JioCinema's exclusive two-part content series delves into the inspiring stories of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, uncovering the parallels between these modern-day cricket stars and Usha’s unwavering courage.
Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her audacious batting and unwavering determination on the field, embodies the same spirit as Usha. The interview series explores the qualities Jemimah shares with Usha and what aspects of Usha's character inspire her most. Jemimah's journey from a multi-sport athlete excelling in both cricket and hockey to becoming a cricket star, Jemimah's father role as her first coach and mentor and the secrets to Jemimah's early success, including starting with a season ball at the young age of four and her path to being selected for the U-19 state team at just 13.
Shafali Verma, the name synonymous with aggressive batting and a never-say-die attitude, also shares a special connection with Usha. In a separate JioCinema interview, Shafali opens up about her journey from playing cricket with boys in her childhood days to breaking records and leading the U-19 women's team to victory in the 2023 World Cup and how, just like Usha, Shafali challenged the status quo to become a symbol of inspiration for aspiring young athletes, especially girls.
The exclusive branded content series with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma is available on JioCinema.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.