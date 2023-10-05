JioDive to launch a new metaverse destination ShemarooVerse by Shemaroo

JioDive is a smartphone-based VR headset intended to raise awareness and increase the adoption of XR experiences across India.
Shemaroo Entertainment has unveiled the ShemarooVerse on the JioDive VR Headset.
This collaboration brings an array of captivating and immersive experiences from Shemaroo's extensive content collection to JioDive VR Headset users, enriching their entertainment experiences.
ShemarooVerse, in association with NEAR Protocol, Seracle and integrated with Microsoft Azure, will provide users with an unparalleled and captivating entertainment experience. Leveraging the latest advancements in Web3 technology, ShemarooVerse aims to captivate audiences in a way that transcends conventional entertainment mediums, creating a seamless blend of virtual reality and real-world experiences.
The integration of ShemarooVerse into the increasingly popular JioDive VR Headset opens up a whole new realm of entertainment possibilities for users. From thrilling movies to interactive adventures, ShemarooVerse takes entertainment to a whole new level. Now users can dive into a limitless virtual universe, where imagination knows no bounds.