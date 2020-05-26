JioSaavn Pro goes beyond music with Pro Rewards

JioSaavn Merges Music & Lifestyle with subscriber-only deals on health and wellness brands.
JioSaavn, the largest streaming service for South Asian music and audio entertainment, has launched JioSaavn Pro Rewards, a series of lifestyle deals for JioSaavn Pro subscribers. Collaborating with businesses like Sarva Yoga, 1MG, cure.fit and HealthifyMe, Pro users can now experience health and lifestyle benefits alongside ad-free and offline listening at no additional cost. The launch of the Pro Rewards feature includes an in-app module on the homepage for easy redemption of deals. The introduction of Pro Rewards is designed to further augment significant JioSaavn subscriber growth, which experienced a 4x increase from early 2019. Data shows that a beta version of Pro Rewards, which offered discounts on live music and concerts in 2019, is partially responsible for the uptick in subscriptions.
Lifestyle benefits available in the app now for JioSaavn subscribers include: 3 free months of Live At Home Yoga classes with SARVA Yoga; a month’s subscription plan valued at Rs 799 from digital nutrition and fitness service HealthifyMe; unlimited e-consultations with doctors and specialists for Rs 199 per month (Rs 599 value) on 1MG; and a 25% discount on e-consultations with Care.fit doctors and specialists.
The new Rewards feature adds both intrinsic and monetary value for JioSaavn Pro subscribers, who may ultimately find that their subscription (Rs 399 per year) pays for itself (the rewards for the month of May are worth Rs 2350).
“The growth of our subscriber base year-over-year is driven by our relentless focus on improving the value proposition of our paid subscription product. We want a JioSaavn Pro subscription to add more value to our users' lives beyond just ad-free and offline listening, which is the industry standard for music streaming subscriptions. We are uniquely positioned to provide a 360 degree experience that merges lifestyle and music for our users globally. At the same time, we can spotlight and support modern businesses through an economically challenging year," said Mihir Shah, Vice President of Consumer Revenue, JioSaavn.
JioSaavn Pro Rewards is a first for the music streaming industry, marking a characteristically bold move that pushes the boundaries on what is expected of a music streaming platform. And with high engagement and redemption rates already being tracked, the new offering could end up setting a new precedent. Within a couple of days of the 1MG offer going live, 100% of codes were redeemed. HealthifyMe is experiencing a 20% rate of redemption on their platform (by comparison, the industry standard is 5%).
For many of these businesses, music is a natural opportunity to reach an international community of culture, lifestyle and wellness-savvy South Asians. SARVA Yoga, India’s largest and most innovative yoga studio chain, was one of the first businesses to be featured on Pro Rewards.
Talking about the partnership, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder & CEO, Sarva & Diva Yoga said, “One of our key strategies to reach out to a wider audience has been through partners who echo our brand philosophy, and our association with JioSaavn is just that. We’ve got a great turnout of over 25k impressions [redemptions] on the JioSaavn app and a supremely encouraging redemption rate of close to 13% on our platform. The partnership has worked very well for both brands in quantity and quality and it looks like a promising start to a great relationship.”
As a company, JioSaavn is committed to finding new ways to connect and elevate the South Asian community, while reimagining what it means to be a music streaming service -- especially one that touches so many cultures and lifestyles.
A variety of Pro Rewards across various lifestyle brands will be added in the coming months. JioSaavn began testing subscriber rewards last year, with discounts on concerts and festivals like A.R. Rahman’s One Heart Tour in India, as well as Sunburn Goa and Vh1 Supersonic.
(We got this information from a press release.)