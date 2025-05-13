JioStar Kids launches 15th local IP ‘Bittu Bahanebaaz’ on Sonic

JioStar Kids is set to launch its 15th homegrown IP, "Bittu Bahanebaaz". The show follows Bittu, a quick-witted 10-year-old who uses creative solutions to escape everyday problems. Aimed at kids and families, the show combines humour with relatable situations. The title track is written by Gulzar.

Adding perspective on the growing kids’ entertainment space, Alok Jain, head of cluster, entertainment (Colors, Digital Hindi, Niche, Movies and Studio), JioStar, shared, “At JioStar Kids, we remain deeply committed to understanding the pulse of today’s ever evolving consumer. Our aim is to create relevant, screen-agnostic content that resonates across platforms—stories that are relatable, inclusive, and designed for kids and families to watch together and create memorable moments while doing so. As Sonic continues to strengthen its position in the category, our legacy of developing beloved homegrown IPs empowers us to lead meaningfully and innovatively. We are excited to welcome Bittu Bahenebaaz which will further enrich our storytelling and expand the universe of characters that kids love.”

A multi-platform campaign will span across the JioStar Network on TV, JioHotstar, digital, social media, gaming and connected TVs, ensuring Bittu’s antics reach every screen. To bring the experience even closer to kids, an AI-driven chatbot and customized games inspired by Bittu will allow fans to interact with the character on the sonicgang website, will add a layer of immersive fun. Further amplifying the launch, there will be activities in malls across the country to connect with kids and families, promotions in cinemas during major summer releases, and creator-led content that brings Bittu’s world to life for kids.

"Bittu Bahanebaaz" premieres on Sonic today, May 12, at 12:30 pm, and will also be available on JioHotstar.

