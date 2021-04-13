Jiva Ayurveda charters a rebranding path after 30 Years of Unparalleled Ayurvedic Treatment

Madhusudan Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, commenting on the rebranding process, said, "Jiva Ayurveda, in its new form, will establish itself as a transformative, scientific, authentic and personalised treatment system of Ayurveda.” He also explained the vision behind the new logo of Jiva Ayurveda. “The new logo is in sync with the firm belief that there is a constant interaction going on between order and disorder within the body, and that if one understands the nature and structure of disorder, one can re-establish order by sticking to the guidelines of diet, lifestyle and medicine," he observed. He also expressed hope that Jiva Ayurveda, in its new Avataar, will play a pivotal role in shaping a healthy and hygienic society catering to the needs of rationalist consumer behavior and mindset.