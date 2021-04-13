Jiva Ayurveda charters a rebranding path after 30 Years of Unparalleled Ayurvedic Treatment

The use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence tools to bolster the evidence-based treatment at Jiva Ayurveda further strengthens the credibility of the brand.
Jiva Ayurveda is at the very forefront of authentic and personalised Ayurveda treatment in the world, with a focus on holistic treatment that combines medicines, diet and lifestyle steps, one that is completely tailor-made for every individual.
Jiva Ayurveda, nonetheless, has decided to rebrand itself in the greater interest of humanity. The new tagline of the brand - “Jiva Ayurveda – The science of well-being” - reflects their inviolable emphasis on well-being, as the real power of Ayurveda will remain undiscovered till people understand its principles and practice it as a way of maintaining their well-being.
Madhusudan Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, commenting on the rebranding process, said, "Jiva Ayurveda, in its new form, will establish itself as a transformative, scientific, authentic and personalised treatment system of Ayurveda.” He also explained the vision behind the new logo of Jiva Ayurveda. “The new logo is in sync with the firm belief that there is a constant interaction going on between order and disorder within the body, and that if one understands the nature and structure of disorder, one can re-establish order by sticking to the guidelines of diet, lifestyle and medicine," he observed. He also expressed hope that Jiva Ayurveda, in its new Avataar, will play a pivotal role in shaping a healthy and hygienic society catering to the needs of rationalist consumer behavior and mindset.
Moreover, the use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence tools to bolster the evidence-based treatment at Jiva Ayurveda further strengthens the credibility of the brand. The organisation is steadfastly uncompromising with respect to its line of treatment. Jiva Ayurveda never dilutes on its deliveries for the sake of convenience or quick relief, thus delivering the authentic form of Ayurveda without fail.
Dr Partap Chauhan, the founding director of Jiva Ayurveda, and one of the leading authorities on Ayurvedic treatment, observed, “The real goal of Ayurveda is to ready the human mind and body for freedom. Freedom from disease, anxiety, craving and aversion; things that keep us trapped. True liberation comes when you are truly aligned to self and there is no raag or dvesh.”
Commenting on the growing acceptability of Ayurveda across the globe, Dr Partap Chauhan further said, “The COVID-19 pandemic was unprecedented and caused a tectonic shift in the way we look at healthcare. Pushed to the corner and their wits’ end, zillions of people throughout the world were seen turning to the Ayurvedic line of treatment. This was only corroborated by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who unequivocally acknowledged the global acceptability of Ayurveda and Ayurvedic products during the contagion. Jiva Ayurveda strives to turn this increasing popularity of Ayurveda into a health revolution, a revolution that renders the wonders of Integrative Medicine a reality and benefits the humankind.”
