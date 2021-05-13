JK Super Cement launches #HumSeHaiSuraksha campaign to encourage plasma donation to help Covid-19 patients

Pushp Raj Singh, president marketing, Grey Cement Business- “As our motto and mission, JK Super Cement has always believed in build safe and we have ardently and resolutely worked towards this. Whether it was to ensure our employees are provided a safe area of work or encouraging and invoking the general public on the relevance following strict protocols or extending tribute to frontline warriors through our previous #YehPuccaHai campaigns, JK Super Cement endeavors to keep building safe, for our stakeholders, people in general and the country. In the unfortunate incidences of some of our treasured employees succumbed to COVID-19 recently, we felt the need of the hour is to educate and push people to come forward and donate plasma that can be life-saving. We urge everyone who has recovered to be live-saving heroes.”