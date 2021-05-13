JK Super Cement launches #HumSeHaiSuraksha campaign to encourage plasma donation to help Covid-19 patients

JK Super Cement’s 60 Second Video #HumSeHaiSuraksha - Can Save A Life.
JK Super Cement has been a pioneer in bringing a change in the way we perceive something as mundane as building structures through Courage, Determination, and Responsibility. Amidst the raging deadly second wave of COVID-19, JK Super Cement rises to the occasion yet again through their social movement for plasma donation #HumSeHaiSuraksha, building upon these values.
Acknowledging the need of the hour and taking forward the core values of JK Super Cement - Corporate responsibility towards the nation, courage, determination, and building a strong, safe nation, JK Super Cement’s latest plasma donation initiative #HumSeHaiSuraksha voices the plea of those in dire need of the life-saving treatment- Plasma Therapy. The video message is also being launched as a tribute to the employees of JK Cement Ltd. who succumbed to COVID-19 recently.
The video proceeds as a dialogue between a COVID-19 positive patient, a doctor, and a plasma donor, addressing the general public, unfolding the facts, importance, as well as the urgency of donating plasma, with the hashtag #HumSeHaiSuraksha creating a sense of responsibility in COVID-19 survivors to come forward and give others a chance at life.
The brainchild of Raghavpat Singhania, managing director, JK Cement, this video message puts out a strong appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to participate in the process of extending help to those who are still battling the virus.
Under the leadership of Raghavpat Singhania, MD, and Madhavkrishna Singhania, DMD & CEO, team JK Cement has been continuously working towards bettering the society during the pandemic. The organization has donated some of the most essential medical requirements like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, masks, sanitizers, BiPAP machines along with delivering masks to Delhi police which was much appreciated among the community. JK Cement also participates in the holistic development of the communities and has launched many reward programs to help contractors and masons cope with the crisis. Apart from these, JK Cement has kept the safety of all employees at the helm, while also conducting COVID -related workshops with medical professionals conducted for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Since inception, JK Cement has been actively contributing towards sustainability and good practices through initiatives such as launching significant infrastructural projects (including RO water supply, sewage plant, road development, and biogas plant) for the development of areas around JK Cement’s plants.
Pushp Raj Singh, president marketing, Grey Cement Business- “As our motto and mission, JK Super Cement has always believed in build safe and we have ardently and resolutely worked towards this. Whether it was to ensure our employees are provided a safe area of work or encouraging and invoking the general public on the relevance following strict protocols or extending tribute to frontline warriors through our previous #YehPuccaHai campaigns, JK Super Cement endeavors to keep building safe, for our stakeholders, people in general and the country. In the unfortunate incidences of some of our treasured employees succumbed to COVID-19 recently, we felt the need of the hour is to educate and push people to come forward and donate plasma that can be life-saving. We urge everyone who has recovered to be live-saving heroes.”
The campaign has been designed, managed, and executed by the digital agency on record, Social Cloud Ventures, keeping the content in line with JK Cement’s core values and the vision foreseen by Raghavpat Singhania and Madhavkrishna Singhania.
