JOHNSON’S® Baby brings the new Cottontouch® in India

Speaking about the launch, Manoj Gadgil, vice president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer India said “Johnson’s has been at the forefront of providing the best baby care options through years. This campaign highlights the new range of Johnson’s Cottontouch® that promises mums products that will offer softness they have never experienced before. The new Cottontouch® is an innovative range of products that has cotton as the key ingredient and through this TVC we emphasise our commitment towards baby care through science and research. We brought this new range with a lot of love even during these unprecedented times only to enhance the mother-child bond with the softest touch.”