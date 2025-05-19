JOJO Movies adds Gujarati films to Prime Video Rentals

JOJO OTT, will debut a selection of flagship Gujarati films on Movie Rentals on Prime Video, starting May, 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the regional entertainment landscape. JOJO Movies will offer Gujarati films on Prime Video's Movie Rentals, providing wider access to regional content across India. Gujarati films like 3 Ekka and Veer Esha Nu Seemant will be available for rent on Prime Video.

“We are at a turning point in the evolution of regional cinema, and our collaboration with Prime Video is a game-changer for both Gujarati cinema and regional content as a whole,” said Dhruvin Shah, founder and CEO of JOJO Movies. “This isn’t just about distribution—it’s about redefining how regional stories are shared, valued, and experienced nationally. The availability of Gujarati films via Movie Rentals on Prime Video, underscores the rising demand for culturally rooted storytelling. Our vision has always been to take powerful regional narratives to wider audiences, and this launch is a significant step in making Gujarati cinema a cultural force.”

JOJO Movies is making Gujarati films available for rent on Prime Video, aligning with streaming platforms' focus on regional content for growth.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.