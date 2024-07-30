Josy Paul conducted workshop on brand storytelling at Ad Club Calcutta

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Advertising Club Calcutta hosted an incredible workshop on brand building through creative thinking, led by the Josy Paul, chairman of BBDO India.
Held on 20th July 2024 at The Bhawanipur Education Society College, the event brought together students, professionals, and creative enthusiasts, all eager to enhance their branding skills.
Josy Paul, famous for his award-winning campaigns like Ariel's "Share the Load" and Whisper's "Touch the Pickle," wowed the crowd with his deep insights into brand storytelling. "Every brand has a story to tell, and it's our job to tell it in the most compelling way possible," Josy shared, setting the tone for an inspiring day.
Throughout the workshop, Josy revealed his unique perspectives and groundbreaking strategies.
The interactive sessions were filled with dynamic discussions and hands-on activities that encouraged participants to transform ordinary ideas into extraordinary campaigns. The room buzzed with excitement as attendees collaborated, debated, and shared their creative visions.
The event attracted a diverse crowd, from eager students to seasoned professionals and passionate creative enthusiasts. The atmosphere was electric as everyone connected and exchanged ideas, leaving the workshop brimming with new insights and inspiration.
A standout moment was the Q&A session, where Josy answered questions from the audience with his signature candour and wisdom. His approachable demeanour and practical advice made the session both informative and engaging, resonating deeply with everyone in attendance.
Participants walked away with a renewed sense of creativity and a deeper understanding of brand storytelling. Many expressed their gratitude for the chance to learn from one of the industry's leading figures and were excited to apply the insights gained to their own projects.
The Advertising Club Calcutta continues to support creativity and innovation in the advertising community. This workshop with Josy Paul is just one example of the club's commitment to providing valuable learning experiences and inspiring the next generation of branding professionals.
