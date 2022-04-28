Jovees collaborates with Karishma Tanna

Jovees Herbal, a leading brand in the herbal beauty and wellness category, in India as of date. It has witnessed phenomenal growth since its inception in September 2004. The brand has illustrated a transformation like no other, spreading its footprint across Sri Lanka, Qatar, France, Maldives, Malaysia, and Sudan.
Rakhi Ahuja, founder and CEO of Jovees said, “Our brand has now collaborated with a very popular face of Indian television and Reality TV, Karishma K Tanna. We have joined hands with her for our Digital and Outdoor Campaigns which will be live by the end of this month.”
As per Rakhi Sharma, who heads the marketing and communications vertical, “We are very upbeat about this alliance and optimistic about the mileage we will get through the same.”