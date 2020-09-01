Jovees Herbal brings Bang in the Middle on board, launches a new campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Prathap Suthan, co-founder and CCO Bang in the Middle said “The brand thought was very much there for the taking. With products that come in from nature, and ideas that are imbued with herbs, the final benefit naturally led us to the territory of bloom. Which again is almost the very reason why the audience buys into the franchise of Jovees Herbal. It’s a word and a truth that’s linked so much to the goodness of herbs, and what these daily use products are designed to deliver. To make skin come alive, and to be at its best. More than that, Bloom Daily is also the inspiration that we give our audiences. To be at their best every day and at every instance. At work, at home, wherever the day takes them. To be fresh and triumphant across the day. We believe it’s a beautiful promise and a softer ‘carpe diem’ for the youthful women of India”