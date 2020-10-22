Joy Personal Care launches a music video encouraging consumers to keep up the festive spirit

Arindam Biswas, Head of SVF Brands said, “This is yet another successful collaboration between SVF Brands and Joy Personal Care, where a memorable combination of artistes and team have been involved to produce the Pujo song, ‘Dugga Elo’. The essence of the song is to bring forward the spirit of Pujo and to uplift our mood which is dimmed by the pandemic. The idea has been incorporated with care so that an effective connection is established with the audience. Needless to say, I am extremely positive about the campaign idea and its execution. The song in itself and the visuals used are powerful enough to touch the viewers and give a positive message. Also, we at SVF Brands, are excited to bring forward more such interesting branded content with Joy Personal Care in the future.”