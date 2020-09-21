Joy Personal Care signs Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador for their facewash range

Speaking about this association Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “Joy’s facewash range has been growing. We are currently one of the largest players in the 2,424-crore facewash market (as per Nielsen - MAT SEPT 19). In order to expand our product portfolio and enhance the market share, we have introduced activated charcoal face wash by bringing modern science to an ancient remedy. I would also like to welcome Kriti Sanon as our new brand ambassador. She was already been the face for our body lotions & creams and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with her with our face wash range as well. She is a young achiever, confident, passionate and is an inspirational figure for Indian women. We are certain that this partnership will be mutually beneficial”