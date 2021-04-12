Just Dial ropes in Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador

Justdial’s JD Mart platform, available at https://www.jdmart.com and via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India’s manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in this post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers free digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India’s businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. With features such as payment escrow services, logistics support for hyperlocal, intra-city, inter-city and even international deliveries, insurance and financing solutions, JD Mart shall enable businesses to get a wider reach and more customers. The above, coupled with seller tools like real-time dashboard, analytics, certification & protection and a 24x7 support, enable businesses to operate efficiently.