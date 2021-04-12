Just Dial ropes in Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador

The ads deliver a strong message with Ranveer’s unparalleled energy, quirkiness and versatility and chameleon like ability to transform into mindful characters.
Justdial, India’s leading local search engine, has roped in Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh, as its Brand Ambassador. Justdial has launched its campaign with Ranveer Singh for its newly launched B2B marketplace portal, JD Mart, in IPL 2021, India’s biggest cricketing event of the year.
Justdial’s JD Mart platform, available at https://www.jdmart.com and via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India’s manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in this post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers free digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India’s businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. With features such as payment escrow services, logistics support for hyperlocal, intra-city, inter-city and even international deliveries, insurance and financing solutions, JD Mart shall enable businesses to get a wider reach and more customers. The above, coupled with seller tools like real-time dashboard, analytics, certification & protection and a 24x7 support, enable businesses to operate efficiently.
On the other side of the spectrum, buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across millions of categories to suit all B2B needs. Rich with Interactive content, cataloguing and powerful communication tools such as Request for Quotes feature (RFQ), send enquiry, call, chat and buy online options, JD Mart - powered by Justdial, brings a new wholesale experience for the buyer.
Commenting on this association, youth icon Ranveer said, “I am excited to be part of Justdial’s JD Mart campaign. I am confident that JD Mart shall benefit millions of India’s businesses to discover, buy and sell products online, which is the need of the hour in these challenging times of the pandemic. I hope this campaign will encourage more and more businesses to go digital and become future-ready."
VSS Mani, Founder & CEO, Just Dial, commented, “We are proud to have Ranveer on-board in our mission to create India’s largest B2B marketplace. His energy and passion and the aspirational value that he brings in is indisputable. The new campaign will be a fun riot to watch for all viewers. Just Dial has helped India’s businesses over the last 25 years to grow their business and this association and our new platforms will help us reach the next level.”
Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, JD Mart’s ad campaign showcases Ranveer Singh as a businessman in various avatars. The campaign takes a quirky and innovative approach on how every business owner feels elated on selling and has a special affection towards the goods and services he/she sells.
The ads deliver a strong message with Ranveer’s unparalleled energy, quirkiness and versatility and chameleon like ability to transform into mindful characters. Campaign’s messaging is clear with JD Mart rightly positioned as ‘India Ka B2B Marketplace’ and the tag line of JD Mart – Sell Smart. Buy Smart. We are confident that this new series of ads will lead the way towards greater digitalization and growth of MSMEs in India.
