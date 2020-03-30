Kalyan Jewellers earmarks Rs. 10 crores to fight COVID-19

Talking about this decision, T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “The situation created by COVID-19, and the tremendous impact that the pandemic has had on humanity globally, is unprecedented. These have proved to be very challenging times, and our Central and State Governments are doing everything they can, to combat this. We at Kalyan Jewellers understand the magnitude of this crisis, and would like to extend our humble contribution of Rs 10 Crores towards the fight against COVID-19.”