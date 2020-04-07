Kalyan Jewellers launches ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’

Kalyan Jewellers will also be partnering with the ‘We Are One’ Public Service Announcement film. Led by Amitbh Bachchan, stalwarts from the film industry will come together to make this short PSA, that clarifies the importance of staying home and maintaining social distancing to break the chain during COVID-19. “The film being made is very special as it brings together all the best creative minds of our industry. This will further strengthen the unity among the citizens of our country to fight COVID-19 and enable India to lead the world out of this pandemic.” T S Kalyanaraman added.