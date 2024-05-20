Kamakhya Gold Outlook 2024 unites industry leaders to address the future of gold market

Emphasising on the success of Kamakhya Gold Outlook 2024 and the future of the gold market, Manoj Jha, chairman and managing director of Kamakhya Jewels, highlighted, "The Kamakhya Gold Outlook event has once again demonstrated the vital importance of industry collaboration and forward-thinking. The insights shared today not only prepare us for potential market fluctuations but also highlight new opportunities for growth and innovation. By equipping industry leaders with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the future, we ensure that our sector remains robust and dynamic. I am deeply thankful for the engagement and contributions of all participants, and I am confident that the outcomes of this event will have a lasting positive impact on the gems and jewellery industry."