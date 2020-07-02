KamaSutra Condoms celebrates the uniqueness in every individual on Pride Month

The brand chooses multi-colored barcode to represent the uniqueness in every individual.
The month of June is observed as Pride month, a movement that brings the entire LGBTQIA+ community together to spread the message of equality in all spheres of life that includes the right to love.
In the light of Pride Month, KamaSutra Condoms extended their brand philosophy of exploration [oneself and other], to inspire everyone to practice their individuality, unfettered by the voices of society.
To express their solidarity, the brand used a barcode to visually represent the uniqueness of every individual. With this concept, the brand is encouraging their audiences to stay true without being afraid to express themselves and be proud of who you are!
KamaSutra Condoms is spreading a spring message “Don't be afraid to be who you are, for when love flows the world glows.”
(We got this information from a press release.)