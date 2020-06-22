Kansai Nerolac celebrates Father’s Day and International Yoga Day with #NerolacYogawithDad

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. has constantly engaged with its audience to underline the importance of being careful in the current Covid-19 situation. The brand launched an engaging contest, #NerolacYogawithDad, as an extension of its latest brand campaign #AajCarefulTohKalColourful, on Father’s Day and International Yoga Day. Through the initiative, Nerolac urges citizens to encourage their fathers to kickstart their fitness journey for a healthy and bright future. This is the fourth extension in the campaign’s ongoing series.