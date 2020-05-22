Kansai Nerolac creates a first of its kind industry-wide initiative for the painter community called #PaintTheirFuture

The company extends a helping hand in association with "GiveIndia" to protect India's painters and their families at this rough time.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL) has recently announced a first of its kind industry-wide initiative, titled #PaintTheirFuture, to extend a helping hand to the painter community in India. As part of this initiative, a crowd sourced fund has been created to provide financial aid to painters and their families in case they get infected by the novel Coronavirus. The fund has been created in association with one of India’s largest and trusted donation platform, ‘GiveIndia’.
To this effect, the brand has released a video featuring Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. appealing to citizens to contribute as much as they possibly can to safeguard the lives of painters who have always spread cheer by transforming people’s homes using colors and their own hardworking and skilled hands. The amount collected through this platform will be used to provide financial aid of up to Rs 7000 each, to those painters suffering from Covid-19. Nerolac has further made an initial contribution of INR 500,000/- to set up the fund.
The painter community in India comprises of approximately 2.5 million workers and like other daily wage earners they too are in grave financial distress because of this adversity. This is an initiative to extend support to secure the lives of these painters and their families in case they are unfortunately struck with this adversity.
The brand has also made an appeal to all the brands in the segment, encouraging them to come together for this cause.
Kansai Nerolac was one of the first brands in the country to announce relief measures immediately after the first nationwide lockdown was announced. Anticipating the financial adversity that the situation was about to have on people at large, especially the daily-wage earners, the brand announced an early disbursement of funds to its painter community falling under the Nerolac Premium Painter Pragati (NPP Pragati) Programme. The initiative provided much need interim relief to over 30,000 painters.
Contributions can be made on the GiveIndia website.
(We got this information from a press release.)