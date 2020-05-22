Kansai Nerolac creates a first of its kind industry-wide initiative for the painter community called #PaintTheirFuture

To this effect, the brand has released a video featuring Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. appealing to citizens to contribute as much as they possibly can to safeguard the lives of painters who have always spread cheer by transforming people’s homes using colors and their own hardworking and skilled hands. The amount collected through this platform will be used to provide financial aid of up to Rs 7000 each, to those painters suffering from Covid-19. Nerolac has further made an initial contribution of INR 500,000/- to set up the fund.