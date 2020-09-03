Kansai Nerolac gears up for the new normal with a new positioning and a refreshed outlook to commemorate its centenary

The brand pledges to create Colours that Care.
Kansai Nerolac Paints, in its centenary year, has decided to commemorate the occasion by unveiling a new positioning and a refreshed brand outlook. The new visual identity has been inspired from the great ‘Manthan’ – the churning of every element of nature to isolate the purest, freshest and most vital elements. This is also symbolic of the need of the hour and what Nerolac aims to deliver to its customers and stakeholders going forward. Being the pioneer of healthy home paints (ultra-low VOC and ultra-low Odour), the brand aims to continue playing a proactive role in its customer’s lives by creating paints and solutions for a healthy and beautiful future. This is even more relevant in today’s unprecedented times when we are faced with challenges of a scale previously unknown to humanity.
“Colours that Care” is the brand’s new positioning statement and a new campaign has been launched titled Aaj Careful toh Kal Colourful promoting the hashtag #ACKC that puts the new positioning in the context of today’s times. A series of digital films have been released by the brand encouraging people to act responsibly today as the world seeks to rebuild towards a sustainable and bright future.
Launched in the year 1920, Kansai Nerolac Paints is one of the largest paint companies in India and the leader in hi-tech segments such as automotive, powder coating and high performance in the industrial segment. With the experience & expertise of 100 years and a history of pioneering innovations, the brand has been at the forefront of manufacturing a wide spectrum of quality industrial and home paints that include low VOC, low odour, no added lead, anti-bacterial products, HD finishes, fast drying, temperature reduction in addition to a variety of benefits.
Speaking on the occasion, H. M. Bharuka, vice chairman and managing director, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, “Nerolac has always believed in creating products and solutions to nurture a healthy and beautiful environment for future generations. When we decided to look at our business with a fresh perspective and renewed focus as a means to plan for the next 100 years, we didn’t know how significant a step it will be for us as a brand in today’s context. We are proud of our 100 years journey and humbled by the constant support and encouragement received from each one of our partners and customers who have been part of our journey. Now is the time to take it forward.”
Anuj Jain, executive director, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, “The identity refresh is just the beginning of a wave of strategic initiatives ready to be rolled out, both internal and external, by leveraging our technological expertise to create solutions and practices that will help create a healthier and safer environment for people and societies at larg
