Kansai Nerolac gears up for the new normal with a new positioning and a refreshed outlook to commemorate its centenary

Kansai Nerolac Paints, in its centenary year, has decided to commemorate the occasion by unveiling a new positioning and a refreshed brand outlook. The new visual identity has been inspired from the great ‘Manthan’ – the churning of every element of nature to isolate the purest, freshest and most vital elements. This is also symbolic of the need of the hour and what Nerolac aims to deliver to its customers and stakeholders going forward. Being the pioneer of healthy home paints (ultra-low VOC and ultra-low Odour), the brand aims to continue playing a proactive role in its customer’s lives by creating paints and solutions for a healthy and beautiful future. This is even more relevant in today’s unprecedented times when we are faced with challenges of a scale previously unknown to humanity.