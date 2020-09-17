Kansai Nerolac launches India’s First Anti-Viral paint, Excel Virus Guard

Nerolac Excel Virus Guard helps reduce humidity & odor. Its active ingredients lend it a unique fabric finish that would make the walls appear naturally ethnic. ‘Fabric Finish’ increases breathability of walls.

The new paint has been introduced at the beginning of this month in the northern markets of the country and the company is ramping up supplies to meet the demand across India. The property of reducing 99.9% germs in this paint makes it useful not just for homes but even for places such as hospitals, commercial complexes and educational institutions etc.