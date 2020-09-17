Kansai Nerolac launches India’s First Anti-Viral paint, Excel Virus Guard

Nerolac’s latest innovation, the Excel Virus Guard is a valuable offering to consumers, to keep their home a safe haven.
Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL), one of the leading paint companies in India has developed India’s First Anti-Viral paint - Excel Virus Guard, an interior emulsion paint with active anti-viral and anti-microbial properties that repels 99.9% germs. Nerolac has consistently worked towards products and solutions, backed by decades of technological expertise, to nurture a healthy and beautiful environment for future generations. Exemplifying its new positioning of “Colours that Care”, Nerolac’s latest innovation, the Excel Virus Guard is a valuable offering to consumers, to keep their home a safe haven.
Speaking on the launch, Anuj Jain, executive director Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd said, “Kansai Nerolac as a responsible corporate citizen has remained committed to contribute in India’s combat with the pandemic. As a brand, Nerolac has constantly been at the forefront of bringing about innovations in products that have transformed lives positively. Nerolac Excel Virus Guard is another attempt in this direction. This paint is a versatile product, offering anti odour and anti-humidity properties along with anti-viral. We hope that the use of this paint will offer valuable support in making the living conditions healthier and safer in the country.”
Nerolac Excel Virus Guard helps reduce humidity & odor. Its active ingredients lend it a unique fabric finish that would make the walls appear naturally ethnic. ‘Fabric Finish’ increases breathability of walls.
The new paint has been introduced at the beginning of this month in the northern markets of the country and the company is ramping up supplies to meet the demand across India. The property of reducing 99.9% germs in this paint makes it useful not just for homes but even for places such as hospitals, commercial complexes and educational institutions etc.
