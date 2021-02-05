Kansai Nerolac Paints announces the launch of Nerolac Excel “Multi Surface Protection Sheets”

The sheets are available in two convenient sizes and price points including A4 (MRP Rs 800/-) and A2 (MRP Rs 2000/-) on the Nerolac brand store on Amazon & paint selling outlets.
Kansai Nerolac Paints(KNPL), one of the leading paint companies in India is proud to present its latest groundbreaking innovation, the Nerolac Excel “Multi Surface Protection Sheets”. Nerolac has consistently worked towards innovations and promoting transformation and environmental sensitivity through its product portfolio and customer awareness campaigns.
The Nerolac Excel ‘Multi Surface Protection Sheets’ are truly unique. With benefits ranging across anti-bacterial, anti-viral properties to odour and humidity control, these sheets can be used on a variety of surfaces inside homes such as wardrobes, study tables, shoe racks, doorknobs, milk baskets, staircases, dustbins and more. These sheets are available in two convenient sizes and price points including A4 (MRP Rs 800/-) and A2 (MRP Rs 2000/-) on the Nerolac brand store on Amazon & paint selling outlets.
Commenting on the launch, Anuj Jain, executive director, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, “Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that can improve quality of life at home. Occurrence of odour, humidity and germs cause many household problems related to health & hygiene. Most of the solutions available in the market provide temporary relief and prove to be a drain on household budgets. Nerolac Excel “Multi Surface Protection Sheets” are designed to offer solutions for a variety of household issues and are a convenient way to improve health & hygiene of our homes for a longer period. We are confident that Indian households will appreciate this innovation and try it.”
The Nerolac Excel “Multi Surface Protection Sheets” is yet another offering by Nerolac in its attempt to offer its consumers a healthy and germ-free environment. The company remains committed to its purpose of building environments for a healthy and beautiful future.
(We got this information in a press release).