Kansai Nerolac Paints announces the launch of Nerolac Excel “Multi Surface Protection Sheets”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Jain, executive director, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, “Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that can improve quality of life at home. Occurrence of odour, humidity and germs cause many household problems related to health & hygiene. Most of the solutions available in the market provide temporary relief and prove to be a drain on household budgets. Nerolac Excel “Multi Surface Protection Sheets” are designed to offer solutions for a variety of household issues and are a convenient way to improve health & hygiene of our homes for a longer period. We are confident that Indian households will appreciate this innovation and try it.”