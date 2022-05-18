Kantar Marketplace adds AI-powered digital ad testing to platform

The launch is part of Kantar’s ongoing investment in its digital solutions.
Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven analytics and brand consulting company, today announces that Link AI for Digital, an AI-powered ad testing solution specifically for digital ad formats, is now available on Kantar Marketplace, its agile market research platform. The launch is part of Kantar’s ongoing investment in its digital solutions and is just one of several significant enhancements planned for 2022 - enabling clients to unlock the full potential of their digital campaigns.
Link AI for Digital is a state-of-the-art creative effectiveness solution that reliably predicts a digital ad’s in-market performance within 15 minutes. Link AI for Digital was trained using Link, the world’s largest normative advertising database which consists of over 230,000 survey-enabled ad tests and 30 million real human interactions.
The speed and scalability of Link AI for Digital makes it possible to test digital ads in a wider range of scenarios than before; to test competitors’ ads, get feedback on early versions in the creative development process, optimise live campaigns in real-time, and test the large volumes of assets associated with digital campaigns. The addition of the solution to Kantar Marketplace – the firm’s agile market research platform – makes it even quicker and easier for clients to test digital ads at speed, and to access insights from AI and survey-based studies in one place.
Launched in mid-2019, Kantar Marketplace enables insights professionals, marketers and agencies to test, learn and move faster. The automated platform, available in 70 countries, delivers decision-quality insights at speed, whether brands want feedback on an idea, are developing a new product, or are launching a campaign. In 2021 Kantar Marketplace achieved 120% year-on-year growth, surpassing cumulative revenues since launch of $100 million, with more than 1,000 client organisations now taking advantage of the platform.
Commenting on the launch, Will Galgey, executive managing director, Kantar Marketplace, said: “Link AI for Digital is a great addition to the Kantar Marketplace platform, making it an ever more indispensable part of every marketers’ toolkit. Having access to AI-powered and survey-based tools all in one place is transformational for our clients, delivering speed without compromise and enabling them to make effective decisions in our fast-paced world. This is an exciting milestone for Kantar Marketplace.”
Jane Ostler, EVP, creative and media solutions, Kantar, added: “Link AI for Digital is a powerful artificial intelligence tool, which gives marketers the insight they need to respond to the specific challenges of the fastest-growing, most used marketing channel in the world. Given ever-increasing digital budgets, knowing which versions of ads will deliver the greatest ROI, and better understanding the performance of competitor ads, become more and more important.”
Prasanna Kumar, EVP- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said: “In India, with the share of digital spends poised to exceed that of TV, the quest for improving ROI has moved up on the agenda of all marketing teams. Link AI for Digital removes any need for guesswork in estimating the potential of your ad to deliver ROI. Its agility in terms of time and investment empowers you to learn at speed and experiment, allowing you to maximise the inherent flexibility offered by digital media.”
Link AI for TV, Kantar’s AI-powered solution for TV advertising testing, is already available on Kantar Marketplace. Link AI for Digital has progressive pricing packages which make it very cost effective to test assets at scale.
(We got this information in a press release).