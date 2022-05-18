Kantar Marketplace adds AI-powered digital ad testing to platform

The speed and scalability of Link AI for Digital makes it possible to test digital ads in a wider range of scenarios than before; to test competitors’ ads, get feedback on early versions in the creative development process, optimise live campaigns in real-time, and test the large volumes of assets associated with digital campaigns. The addition of the solution to Kantar Marketplace – the firm’s agile market research platform – makes it even quicker and easier for clients to test digital ads at speed, and to access insights from AI and survey-based studies in one place.