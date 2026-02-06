Kappa CULTR kicks off 2026 edition with Kochi pre-party

Ahead of the Kappa CULTR 2026 festival, a pre-party event will be held in Kochi on 7 February at Hotel Casino, Wellington Island. The event is positioned as a lead-up to the main festival, scheduled from 20 to 22 February at Bolgatty, Kochi.

The pre-party will focus on electronic and underground dance music, with performances by Ash Roy, DJ Dawn and Klanganoid. The event will begin at 5 pm and is part of the broader CULTR 2026 initiative by Mathrubhumi.

Ash Roy, known for his work in India’s underground electronic music scene, will headline the night. His music draws from minimal techno and techno influences, shaped by performances across India and international venues.

DJ Dawn, a Kochi-born and Bengaluru-based artist, will also perform at the event. He is associated with minimal techno sets and is a co-founder of Off the Moon Records, which supports emerging electronic music talent.

Completing the line-up is Klanganoid (Manu), an electronic music producer and performer with a background in sound engineering. His sets focus on layered, immersive electronic compositions and he has previously performed across venues in Kochi.

Mayura Shreyams Kumar, festival founder & director, Digital Business Mathrubhumi Group, said: “CULTR 2026 is all about bringing world-class electronic music to Kerala and creating unforgettable experiences for our audience. The pre-party in Kochi is the perfect way to kick off the celebrations, and we’re excited to feature Ash Roy, DJ Dawn, and Klanganoid for a night.”

Devika Shreyams Kumar, festival founder & director – Operations, Mathrubhumi Group, said: we at CULTR aim to curate the best experience for everyone who is a part of the festival. The pre party on the 7th is just a mere glimpse of what the festival offers - great music, people and a night of absolute fun”.



