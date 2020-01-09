Kari Kari’, the new crunchy, roasted rice snack for guilt free snacking

LT Foods is an 80 year old Consumer Food Company delivering the finest quality rice and rice based food brands, providing taste and nutrition in more than 80 countries. LT Foods are also proud producers of organic agri ingredients, supplying them to leading businesses in Europe and the U.S for the past 25 years.. Its flagship brands ‘Daawat’ and ‘Royal’ enjoy leading positions in India and US with a market share of 29% and 45% respectively and has strong market share in other countries as well. Kameda Seika is the leader in Japanese rice cracker market with around 30% share. The Joint Venture Company Daawat-Kameda (India) Private Limited will manufacture Kari Kari from locally sourced ingredients & raw materials and has invested in Research & Development and a state of the art manufacturing facility at Sonipat. The Company is also growing a specific type of rice locally, which is the key ingredient in the snack. Constructed by the standards of Kameda’s Japan manufacturing units, it is a state of the art manufacturing facility in India, which will not only cater to the India market but the entire subcontinent, Middle East & other countries in future in a phased manner.