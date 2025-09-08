KathaVersse focuses on original micro drama IPs in India’s growing market

KathaVersse Media Network is focusing on building original micro drama IPs to serve India’s expanding digital entertainment sector, which analysts project could reach $5 billion within five years as part of a $10 billion global market by 2030.

Serialized micro dramas are gaining traction across platforms such as Moj, ShareChat, and Kuku TV, which collectively see more than 120 million daily episode views, with a significant share of audiences coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

To date, KathaVersse has produced over 10 micro dramas and is in discussions with multiple platforms for future collaborations. The company’s strategy emphasizes Indian-rooted narratives—including rural settings, nostalgia-driven plots, light-hearted romances, and slice-of-life dramas—while maintaining production efficiency at an estimated ₹15,000–₹25,000 per minute.

KathaVersse’s leadership team includes creators behind digital-first shows such as Gullak, Yeh Meri Family, and ImMature. The company also operates non-fiction property Digital Commentary, which has built a community of over 1 million followers and records 120 million monthly views.

Industry observers note that the micro drama OTT space may undergo rapid consolidation similar to the long-form OTT sector, with platforms needing to balance volume and quality to sustain audience engagement.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)