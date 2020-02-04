Kaun Banega, Kaun Banayega

We wake up every morning to loads of forwards – ranging from jokes to videos to news. It is not uncommon for us to immediately forward something we like or find sensational. This is where the problem starts, because not all forwards we get are verified or authentic. They are created either to entertain or mislead, all with a vested interest. It is surprising how even the educated population fall prey to various fake news ranging from health to politics and policies. By forwarding fake news, we are only compounding the problem and aiding the people who are behind the creation of the same. This sets off a chain reaction of false news, wrong opinions and eventually wrong decisions and actions.