Kaya Clinic joins the nationwide fight against COVID-19

Speaking on Kaya’s intent towards the efforts to combat the virus and the steps being taken, Pooja Sahgal, vice president & head, marketing - Kaya said “As a responsible medical & wellness brand, we at Kaya are constantly striving towards providing world class facility & best medical care to the people of our country. Keeping in the mind the current situation, Kaya has decided to roll out digital consultation services to ensure that everyone at home can avail the expertise of Kaya dermatologists for daily skincare. The company is committed to creating large scale awareness about protective measures through mass communication to drive home the message of personal care and hygiene which is critical for us as a nation to fight this virus.”