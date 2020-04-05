Kaya Clinic scales up production of hand sanitizers

With a 99.9% germ kill capacity, Kaya hand sanitizers would be available at a price of INR 25/- for the 50 ml variant, the 90 ml variant would be priced at INR 45/-.

The Kaya Hand Sanitizer will be available on Kaya’s website, besides Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. It will also be available at leading medical stores like Noble Plus, Wellness Forever & Guardian.