Kaya Clinic scales up production of hand sanitizers

Kaya Clinic stands committed in the fight against Covid-19 as it boosts the production of hand sanitizers in India. This decision was taken after witnessing an exponential surge in the urgent requirement of sanitizers, especially at hospitals, other health-care facilities, and municipalities.
Addressing the urgent requirement, Rajeev Nair, CEO, Kaya said, “It’s definitely an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ moment to overcome this crisis together. We have diverted a significant share of our specialty chemical manufacturing capacity towards production of hand sanitizers as a part of our on-going efforts towards Covid-19 response. We have also introduced a 90 ml variant in order to meet the surge. The sanitizers would be priced nominally as per statutory regulations.”
“Kaya sold 49,000 units of the 50 ml sanitizer in 2019, however, we have experienced a huge rise in demand in the previous two months. In order to meet the current surge, we have scaled up our production to 5 lakh units per month from 1st April onwards. The company plans to increase the production further and is ensuring that these products reach pharmacies & medical stores immediately to benefit the end consumer.” He further added.
With a 99.9% germ kill capacity, Kaya hand sanitizers would be available at a price of INR 25/- for the 50 ml variant, the 90 ml variant would be priced at INR 45/-.
The Kaya Hand Sanitizer will be available on Kaya’s website, besides Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. It will also be available at leading medical stores like Noble Plus, Wellness Forever & Guardian.
