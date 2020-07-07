Kaya launches its new sensitive skincare range virtually amidst the lockdown

Kaya’s revolutionary sensitive skincare range consists of 3 products that help soothe and intensely hydrate skin that is prone to sensitivity.

1. Kaya Gentle Micellar Foaming Cleanser consists of Aloe Vera, Cucumber & Rose extracts. It is a gentle and hydrating cleanser that gives soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits to the skin. Dermatologically tested for Sensitive Skin, this hypoallergenic Micellar Cleanser restores pH balance and is free from fragrance, paraben and sulphates.

2. Kaya Soothing Light Day Moisturizer with SPF 25 is a light textured day cream with SPF 25 that gives intense hydration & moisturization to sensitive skin along with UVA & UVB protection. This moisturizer is hypoallergenic and free from colour, fragrance & sulphates. 96% consumers felt that this cream helps remove tan, lightens skin and gives a soothing sensation. Enriched with Geranium Robertianum extract, Polyglutamic Acid & Allantoin with 4-star Boots rating, this product can be a saviour all year round!

3. Kaya Intense Hydra Boost Night Serum is a potent hypoallergenic night serum that delivers long lasting hydration to the skin making it brighter & moist. It consists of Rose extract, Hyaluronic acid, Glycerin and is free from fragrance, paraben and sulphates.

The Kaya Sensitive Skin range is available at all Kaya Clinics in India, their own e-commerce website shop.kaya.in and popular e-commerce portals like Nykaa, and Amazon to name a few. The price range starts from Rs. 399.