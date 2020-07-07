Kaya launches its new sensitive skincare range virtually amidst the lockdown

Paves the way for the first-ever virtual event with the country’s top beauty influencers to introduce the new range.
Kaya Limited hosted its first ever virtual event to introduce the new Sensitive Skincare range. The event was helmed by senior dermatologist at Kaya, Dr. Rasna Kapoor, who shared insights on identifying and treating seven signs of sensitive skin. Beauty Influencers from across the country participated in this virtual launch that included conversation touchpoints on a myth-busting session and sensitive skincare related concerns that were addressed by Dr. Rasna Kapoor.
Kaya’s revolutionary sensitive skincare range consists of 3 products that help soothe and intensely hydrate skin that is prone to sensitivity.
1. Kaya Gentle Micellar Foaming Cleanser consists of Aloe Vera, Cucumber & Rose extracts. It is a gentle and hydrating cleanser that gives soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits to the skin. Dermatologically tested for Sensitive Skin, this hypoallergenic Micellar Cleanser restores pH balance and is free from fragrance, paraben and sulphates.
2. Kaya Soothing Light Day Moisturizer with SPF 25 is a light textured day cream with SPF 25 that gives intense hydration & moisturization to sensitive skin along with UVA & UVB protection. This moisturizer is hypoallergenic and free from colour, fragrance & sulphates. 96% consumers felt that this cream helps remove tan, lightens skin and gives a soothing sensation. Enriched with Geranium Robertianum extract, Polyglutamic Acid & Allantoin with 4-star Boots rating, this product can be a saviour all year round!
3. Kaya Intense Hydra Boost Night Serum is a potent hypoallergenic night serum that delivers long lasting hydration to the skin making it brighter & moist. It consists of Rose extract, Hyaluronic acid, Glycerin and is free from fragrance, paraben and sulphates.
The Kaya Sensitive Skin range is available at all Kaya Clinics in India, their own e-commerce website shop.kaya.in and popular e-commerce portals like Nykaa, and Amazon to name a few. The price range starts from Rs. 399.
Speaking on the launch, Pooja Sahgal, vice president & head, marketing - Kaya said, ‘Kaya has always thrived upon providing world class experientials. This inaugural virtual launch event is a testament of our commitment towards adapting to the transition in business requirements and placing the client’s needs at the forefront of everything we do. This is a significant launch for Kaya on leading the category with the new sensitive skincare range. In the early days of the lockdown, Kaya set the bar by converting into a digital center to address all major skin care and hair care issues with our expert dermatologists across India. Binding creativity with consistency is imperative to keep our consumers on the radar.”
(We got this information in a press release).