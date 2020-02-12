Keep fit with Likee's #1KM1DAY campaign

This campaign has come at the time when India's focus on health and healthcare facilities has become stronger than before. As the Indian government aims to create a new aspirational India with easy access to healthcare, education, and employment, health has become a top priority at the national and individual levels. Various initiatives under the National Health Mission (NHM) have been introduced in order to strengthen and promote public health facilities. Aligned with the national and individual interest, Likee's #1KM1DAY emphasizes on the need to make a conscious effort to improve one's health and adopt a healthy lifestyle.