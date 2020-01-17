Kellogg launches new campaign titled ‘Breakfast Se Badhkar’ to partner its consumers in their daily triumphs

Sharing insight into the campaign, Sumit Mathur, director marketing, Kellogg South Asia said, “As an organization, we live by the purpose of ‘Nourishing India’s Potential’. We have demonstrated it in several ways. We recently announced our ongoing programme of offering a bowl of Kellogg’s cereal with milk to children from underprivileged sections of society as daily breakfast. We are also on a mission to drive a behavioral change in many urban Indian consumers who skip or skimp breakfast due to lack of time. The new Masterbrand campaign is our attempt to bring alive our purpose and drive this behavioural change. The film explains how breakfast is the morning hero to help achieve children achieve their best that day and every day. This insight is supplemented with an endearing and relatable touch where a mother’s concern for her kid is captured in the phrase ‘ek chammach aur’.”