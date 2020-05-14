Kellogg's urges consumers to ‘Pass the Bowl’ and have their daily dose of breakfast

Speaking about the campaign idea, Shahrukh Irani – Group Creative Director at Ogilvy said, “Kellogg's is a happy, sunshine brand. On social platforms, leveraging that aspect of the brand's personality and the need for nutrition go hand in hand. In this lockdown period, since a workday clock doesn’t arrange our days, having breakfast on time is very important to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To encourage this, we took advantage of a cool trend doing the rounds on social media right now. Videos of people of all age groups having Kellogg’s and then passing it on were stitched together to make it seem like they are passing a bowl of breakfast to each other. Even in these times of strict social distancing, we must make sure our loved ones don't miss breakfast.”