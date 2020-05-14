Kellogg's urges consumers to ‘Pass the Bowl’ and have their daily dose of breakfast

Through this campaign, Kellogg’s has chosen a fun way to deliver an important message that consumers should avoid skipping or skimping their breakfast .
Kellogg’s, India’s leading breakfast cereal brand, launched an all-digital user-generated content campaign titled #PassTheBowl to exhort consumers to start their day with a nutritious bowl of breakfast even during the on-going lockdown. With unique demands from the work-from-home regime, consumers’ schedules have evolved quickly, gotten busier and at times can lead to people missing out on the day’s most important meal. Through this campaign, Kellogg’s has chosen a fun way to deliver an important message that consumers should avoid skipping or skimping their breakfast which is in line with the brand’s purpose of ‘Nourishing India’s Potential’. Taking a cue from other trending consumer content, the campaign puts this thought forward in an exciting manner with videos of users passing their nutritious bowl of Kellogg’s cereals to their loved ones throughout.
The campaign video, which was shot remotely and individually by users across multiple locations, has been launched on Kellogg’s official digital and social media platforms, namely Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Within a short span since its launch, the initiative has done organically well and has garnered 7 lac views already. The video has also been shared by celebrity chefs like Ranveer Brar and social media influencers which has helped the campaign increase its reach.
Sharing an insight into the campaign, Sumit Mathur, Director Marketing, Kellogg South Asia said “Our philosophy at Kellogg is to engage consumers with authentic content, which is consistent with our brand ethos. This is the third agile campaign from the house of Kellogg’s in the current environment. With #PassTheBowl, we once again partner the home-maker / mother and play a role in reminding consumers to not forget to have a wholesome breakfast.”
Speaking about the campaign idea, Shahrukh Irani – Group Creative Director at Ogilvy said, “Kellogg's is a happy, sunshine brand. On social platforms, leveraging that aspect of the brand's personality and the need for nutrition go hand in hand. In this lockdown period, since a workday clock doesn’t arrange our days, having breakfast on time is very important to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To encourage this, we took advantage of a cool trend doing the rounds on social media right now. Videos of people of all age groups having Kellogg’s and then passing it on were stitched together to make it seem like they are passing a bowl of breakfast to each other. Even in these times of strict social distancing, we must make sure our loved ones don't miss breakfast.”
While the campaign approach from Kellogg’s is refreshing, it carries a message which re-emphasizes a previously done campaign - #BreakTheHabit campaign last year. Both communications hinge on the core message that urges consumers to avoid skipping or skimping their breakfast in line with the brand’s purpose of nourishing people’s potential.
