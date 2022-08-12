Kerala's Biggest Superstar Coming Soon

Now, South India holds lead positions when it comes to new economy parameters like internet penetration, data usage etc. According to TRAI, Kerala comes a close second in terms of internet density in the country with 87 subscribers per 100 population.In recent months this emergence has been amplified by the awakening of another south Indian giant - the movie industry. Back-to-back hits like Bahubali, KGF, RRR and Vikram are breaking collection records and are even becoming huge grossers in Hindi speaking states. This emergence of the South is a perfect prelude to the most awaited festival in Kerala, Onam. An indicator of this trend could be found in the fact that Kerala's favourite Malayalam news portal Manoramaonline bagged gold at the WAN IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards for the best news website for the third year in a row.