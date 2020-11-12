Kerala’s popular radio station Club FM engages listeners with innovative unique campaigns for T20 league

The objective of the activity was to create some excitement around the game along with some endless possibilities for cash prizes.
Club FM is the radio division of Mathrubhumi Group. The FM network has unbeatable coverage with 6 Stations in Kerala and enjoys dominant leadership across the markets that it operates in.
Club FM has been actively engaging its listeners through various innovative campaigns and saw tremendous response especially, this Cricket Season. For example, our Predict & Win contest; a Prediction contest, asking listeners to guess the winners before a match starts to the radio station garnered a tremendous response.
Further, our Super Over Extra Earnings contest, which was a Fun & Tricky Quiz based structures like a Super Over in T20 Cricket. The objective of the activity was to create some excitement around the game along with some endless possibilities for cash prizes. This was again a grand success both in terms of Audience Engagement as well as advertiser gains.
Talking about the campaigns Naveen Sreenivasan, Head, Media Solutions TRD said” Sports has been one of the key content pillars for Club FM Network. This Season is one of the most exciting times for the entire country. This was a great platform to engage with our listeners and also drive revenue for the radio station”.