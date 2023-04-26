Kesar TV website and YouTube channel goes LIVE

With the mega launch of www.kesartv.com, the channel/ website will primarily focus on hyper-local news and promote positive news.
News websites or channels are not just ordinary sources of information but serve a two-fold purpose, highly influencing the day-to-day lives of readers/ viewers.
In its endeavour to uphold the highest standards of news accuracy, objectivity, and integrity of unbiased news reporting, Kesar TV- Awaaz Apne Kashmir Ki, has gone LIVE.
It has been perceived that the voice of Kashmir is not being heard quite often. With the mega launch of www.kesartv.com, the channel/ website will primarily focus on hyper-local news and promote positive news of the valley with fairness and objectivity – for the people and by the people of J&K, Ladakh regions. The visually appealing logo and fresh look of KesarTV have been designed keeping in mind the symbolism of news originality and representation of the beauty of the purple saffron (crocus) flower cultivation of Kashmir.
Emphasizing the vital role of KesarTV, Tarique Faridy, editor, Kesar TV said, “At our core, we believe that journalism is a public service and it is our responsibility to inform and educate our viewers on a timely basis. We have created an unbiased platform that can now become the voice of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh through facts, context, and analysis. This will also help citizens to take informed decisions about businesses, and issues that matter most to them. We hope our readers and viewers support and share feedback on the news content they would prefer to watch/ read on KesarTV’s new media platform. Corporates across different sectors can approach our team, in case of any plans in terms of market expansion and brand visibility at an affordable package.”
Kesar TV looks forward to reporting and publishing the latest news from J&K and Ladakh, on a diverse range of topics such as tech, sustainability, politics, entertainment, business, etc based on facts, context, and analysis.
