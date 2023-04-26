Kesar TV website and YouTube channel goes LIVE

Emphasizing the vital role of KesarTV, Tarique Faridy, editor, Kesar TV said, “At our core, we believe that journalism is a public service and it is our responsibility to inform and educate our viewers on a timely basis. We have created an unbiased platform that can now become the voice of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh through facts, context, and analysis. This will also help citizens to take informed decisions about businesses, and issues that matter most to them. We hope our readers and viewers support and share feedback on the news content they would prefer to watch/ read on KesarTV’s new media platform. Corporates across different sectors can approach our team, in case of any plans in terms of market expansion and brand visibility at an affordable package.”