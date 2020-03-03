KFC reveals its ‘secret pizza’, in return for your biggest secret!

Elaborating upon the KFC Secret Exchange, Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer (now chief secret keeper), KFC India said, “We all have some secrets that we hold close to our hearts and every once in a while, we are tempted to blurt one out. We wanted to give KFC fans a worthwhile reason to bare their hearts. Since we had a little secret of our own - the introduction of a secret ‘pizza’ at KFC restaurants - we thought it’d be fun to have a unique secret exchange. A select few who shared their secrets with us would get a chance to have preview access to our take on the pizza - and discover the KFC Chizza, the pizza that’s all chicken, no crust. The secret sharing and response was overwhelming. So, while few lucky ones relished the Chizza they earned, we promise to be tight-lipped about the secrets we’ve received. And welcome the others to come and discover why the Chizza is worth every secret shared.”