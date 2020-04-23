Khimji Jewels launches a digital music campaign globally #DiscoverYourLove

Speaking on coming up with this idea, Ambarish Ray, Co-Founder and CEO, Digital Dogs wraps it up by saying, “The human spirit is a teflon dog. You can’t kill it easily. And it is exactly this message that we wanted to broadcast to the whole world. The unifying power and healing potential of music is limitless. As a venture, our blood is poured into what we do. And what we do has to be authentic. Bleeding raw, if need be. But 100% authentic. And we are hoping that this music album, this labour of collaborative hope and love called #DiscoverYourLove – that has brought together jewellers, marketers, musicians, tech nerds and social creators, will be able to bring more people from across the world together”.