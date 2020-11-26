Khimji Jewels launches a series of TVCs to introduce the brand's promise of making precious moments beautiful

The films, based on real relationships and human insights, show stories of family, love and the nuanced dynamics of interpersonal emotions in our everyday lives. The first film shows us the redefined dynamics of the elders in our joint families and how we always look at them in a fixed way, until another lens is presented to us. The film shows a grandmother on the eve of her granddaughter getting married and her surprise when she finds herself as the centre of the love and affection of her family. The second film explores the love and kinship between best friends for decades and reminds us that love is nothing but friendship first. It shows us the deeper portrayal of emotions even while the gestures accompanying the demonstration of such emotions are unconventional. The third film brings us a glimpse of the love and proximity between a husband and wife and tells us how the glory in everyday living need be nothing more heroic than never forgetting to love one another every single day.