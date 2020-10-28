Khimji Jewels launches TVC campaign Back to Being Beautiful

The multimedia campaign has been created with Digital Dogs Content and Media.

Sharing views on their latest creation for Khimji Jewels, Ambarish Ray and Anjali Rawat, Founders of Digital Dogs, said, what we absolutely love about Khimji Jewels is their authenticity, which is not provoked by any circumstances but is a deeply ingrained genetic code within the company. With #BackToBeingBeautiful we wanted to give consumers something to look forward to, as the unlocking process continues. The campaign is designed to provide true benefits and values to Khimji’s audience as they seek emotional markers and familiar routines in their journey of getting back to normalcy.