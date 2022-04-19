Khushi Advertising delivers a larger-than-life marketing and media campaign for KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 demanded a promotion campaign that matched the movie's grandeur. It was imperative to execute strategic, high visibility, and high reach media plan to achieve the campaign objective. We are thrilled to see the rise of KGF nationally and the ever-growing fan following of Rocking Star Yash across India. Along with Khushi Advertising, we planned a campaign desired to achieve and create even more excitement amongst his fans and induce them to watch their favourite star once again on the big screen." said Vijay Kiragandur, Producer – Hombale Films.