Khushi advertising uses digital screens at airports

In his address to the nation on 19th March, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi urged the nation to take necessary precautions against coronavirus. He also announced Janata Curfew, an initiative to combat coronavirus spread, to be observed on 22nd March from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and requested everyone to come out to their balconies, windows or doorsteps at 5 p.m. to express gratitude to those who have been working in the frontlines during this health crisis, by clapping or ringing bells.
Khushi Advertising, in complete solidarity with this great effort, played a video of clapping and ringing bells across 50+ digital screens spread across 9 airports (Vadodara, Surat, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Tirupati, Madurai & Jabalpur) on the Janata Curfew day at precisely 5 p.m. It was a part of the collective attempt to show gratitude to all the medical staff, police, government staff, civic body cleaning staff, airlines & airport staff, media persons, bank personnel, bus & train operators and others, that are working on ground zero fighting against Covid-19.
(We got this information in a press release.)