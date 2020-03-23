Khushi advertising uses digital screens at airports

In his address to the nation on 19th March, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi urged the nation to take necessary precautions against coronavirus. He also announced Janata Curfew, an initiative to combat coronavirus spread, to be observed on 22nd March from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and requested everyone to come out to their balconies, windows or doorsteps at 5 p.m. to express gratitude to those who have been working in the frontlines during this health crisis, by clapping or ringing bells.