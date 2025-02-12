Kitsters unveils 'Switch and Snap Bag' for easy customisation

Kitsters has launched the Switch and Snap Bag, a DIY bag designed for easy customisation. It allows users to change its appearance to suit their style. In just 20 minutes, you can transform old shoe boxes, luxury paper bags, and artworks into statement piece bags.

“The Switch And Snap Bag is a bag with a million possibilities - it’s a blank canvas for everyone to express themselves,” says Nidhi Agarwal, founder and CEO of Kitsters. “Not only does it let you be creative, but it also upcycles and gives your old items a fresh, fashionable twist.”

The Switch and Snap Bag encourages upcycling by repurposing old items like shoe boxes into functional bags. It promotes sustainability by reducing waste and allowing users to customise their bags with different materials.

The bag allows users to mix and match designs for a customised look. Using the stencil in the kit, users can cut pieces, slide them in, and secure them with buttons to create a new design each time.

The Switch And Snap Bag is now available at Kitsters official website.

