KKCL’s Killer Jeans Title Sponsor of India-Bangladesh Test series

27th Sports have signed apparel manufacturers Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL), widely renowned for their Killer Jeans brand, as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket team’s 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting December 13, 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram near Dhaka. Dubai-based 27th Sports have acquired exclusive marketing rights from Impress-Mattra Consortium, the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket team’s home series.
Hemant Jain, joint managing director of KKCL, said, “We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship for the India-Bangladesh Test series 2022. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be a part of this series, especially in Bangladesh, which is one of the prominent cricketing nations in the world. The ODI series has had a brilliant kick off with both teams competing at their best. We at KKCL have always promoted cricket by showcasing Brand “Killer” along with our other in-house brands LawmanPg3, Integriti, Easies, Desibelle in the sponsorship arena and we strongly believe that cricket is a very important medium for our brand enhancement. We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and 27th Sports to have given us this wonderful opportunity. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success in this series.”
Impress Mattra Consortium Partner Sana-ul Arefeen said: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome KKCL which has come in as the Title sponsor of the Bangladesh-India Test series. Bangladesh always welcomes international brands and taking them on board has always been a pleasure.”
Speaking about the partnership, 27th Sports CEO and Co-Founder Sangeet Shirodkar said: “KKCL has created a niche in the apparel segment which is unique and at the same time ever expanding with their broader marketing and strategic outlook. KKCL coming in as the title sponsor of the India-Bangladesh Test series is not only a testimony to their commitment towards creating far reaching brand visibility and enhancement through sports but at the same time a commitment of support for the growth and development of sports in the region and a new emerging market like Bangladesh. We are extremely happy to have them on board.”
27th Sports chairman and co-founder Sanjay Bector said: “The series has generated a lot of interest in the cricketing world, and it couldn’t have been a better opportunity for KKCL and 27th Sports to come together and make this event a success.”
A highly reliable name in the sports management and marketing, this is the third major signing in cricket for 27th Sports after the India-Sri Lanka Women’s ODI & T20 Series in Sri Lanka and the high-profile Road Safety World Series T20 where the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends team emerged winners defeating Sri Lanka Legends for the second consecutive time in the final. Recently, 27th Sports also acquired The Hawks franchisee in the World Tennis League to be held in Dubai from December 19 to 24, 2022. The team comprises of Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Annett Kontaveit.