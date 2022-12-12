KKCL’s Killer Jeans Title Sponsor of India-Bangladesh Test series

Hemant Jain, joint managing director of KKCL, said, “We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship for the India-Bangladesh Test series 2022. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be a part of this series, especially in Bangladesh, which is one of the prominent cricketing nations in the world. The ODI series has had a brilliant kick off with both teams competing at their best. We at KKCL have always promoted cricket by showcasing Brand “Killer” along with our other in-house brands LawmanPg3, Integriti, Easies, Desibelle in the sponsorship arena and we strongly believe that cricket is a very important medium for our brand enhancement. We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and 27th Sports to have given us this wonderful opportunity. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success in this series.”