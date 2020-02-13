Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 3 Music Festival

M V Shreyams Kumar, Jt managing director, Mathrubhumi Group said “Music is a powerful tool that brings people and artist together, Kappa TV has always been the brand defining Kerala’s taste in music and it is all about celebrating music in all its forms. Mojo rising is designed to dissolve the distance between the stage and the audience, where the energy of music, musicians and music lovers become one. We’d love for the audience to come and be part of the magic.”