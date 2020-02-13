Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 3 Music Festival

Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala most popular music festival “Mojo Rising Season 3” on 14- 15th March,2020 at Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.
The 3rd edition of the much awaited music extravaganza will feature famous play back singer & song writer Sid Sriram, Along with12 other music bands including Agam, Masala Coffee, Lagori, Madras mail & Band, Girish &The Chronicles, Job Kurian, Gowry Lekshmi, Sithara’s Malabaricus, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Aabha Hanjura Sufistication etc will also perform in the fest.
The tickets for the show can be purchased on Book My Show, the ticket prices for the event are Day 1 – Rs 699, Day 2 – Rs 699. a combo pack of 2 days – Rs 999.
M V Shreyams Kumar, Jt managing director, Mathrubhumi Group said “Music is a powerful tool that brings people and artist together, Kappa TV has always been the brand defining Kerala’s taste in music and it is all about celebrating music in all its forms. Mojo rising is designed to dissolve the distance between the stage and the audience, where the energy of music, musicians and music lovers become one. We’d love for the audience to come and be part of the magic.”
The event will be organized by Events team of Mathrubhumi, Red Mic Events.
