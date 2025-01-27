Komal Solanki designs Balaji's Power of Paanch, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Production designer Komal Solanki has gained recognition for her work on Balaji Telefilms’ Power of Paanch, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. With an architectural background and practical experience, Komal has established herself as a skilled professional in the entertainment industry, known for her design approach focused on immersion and storytelling.

Speaking about her work on Power of Paanch, Komal shared, “Designing for a show like this was both a challenge and a privilege. The narrative demanded creating a world that feels real yet mysterious and fantastical, while building depth around each character. Our aim was to make the spaces feel alive—like an extension of the characters themselves.” She created detailed spaces like the laboratory, designed each character’s personal space, and developed environments that supported the show’s emotional tone. “It’s about creating a world that feels both real and cinematic,” she explained.

Komal began her production design career under the mentorship of Tina Dharamsey, working on projects like Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. Reflecting on those early days, Komal said, “Those experiences taught me how to manage large-scale productions while maintaining a clear artistic vision.”

“I’m thrilled to step into the realm of web series and films,” Komal remarked. “I started my career with TV but am excited to expand my reach into films and the web space. These formats offer endless opportunities to explore and innovate. My focus is always on crafting designs that are visually stunning while seamlessly advancing the story.”

In addition to Balaji Telefilms, Komal has collaborated with production houses like Sphere Origins and T-Series, showcasing her versatility across genres and formats.

